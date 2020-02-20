As Millie Bobby Brown turned 16 years old on Wednesday, February 19, she took some time to reflect on all the “inappropriate comments” and “sexualization” she has received online over the years.

“16 has felt like a long time coming,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video montage that showed fans a bunch of behind-the-scenes clips of her. “I feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. The last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that. There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me.”

But as hard as it has been for the actress, she will not let the negativity get her down.

“But not ever will I be defeated,” she continued. “I’ll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change. Let’s focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind-the-scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. Don’t worry, I’ll always find a way to smile.”

As fans know, the young star was propelled into the spotlight at only 12 years old when she starred as Eleven in Stranger Things. Growing up in the spotlight can definitely have its ups and downs, and the brunette beauty has unfortunately received a lot of scrutiny online for the way she has dressed, who she has dated and more. Back in January 2020, Millie came under fire for wearing an outfit that fans felt were “too mature” at the SAG Awards.

“Millie Bobby Brown’s stylist should sacked. She is just 15-years-old but looked at least 30 at the SAG awards last night. So disturbing,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another added, “Is this a 13 going on 30 thing? It’s weird how old [Millie] looks in this outfit and with this makeup. Be young! Look young!”

The 16-year-old has previously opened up about how she deals with all the online haters, telling Harper’s Bazaar in November 2019, “Internet trolls have never bothered me. I don’t want to sit here and say they do because some people it genuinely does get to and I wouldn’t want to lie and say they hurt my feelings when they don’t. I honestly actually feel really bad for them because who knows what they’re going through.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.