Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi‘s proposal was underwater! No, seriously, the Stranger Things actress just revealed that her fiancé proposed to her while they were diving in the ocean together. Keep reading for the full proposal story.

“I haven’t told anyone this because there are moments, key moments, but I’m like, ‘Fallon is the best’ and also I think this is too good of a story to not tell,” Millie said during an appearance on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2024. “Basically, Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our driving licenses together.”

On the day of her proposal, Jake told his then-girlfriend to be ready by 8 in the morning for a dive — which she wasn’t exactly thrilled about.

“I was like, ‘8 a.m., dive?’ And he’s telling me, ‘We’re going to the same spot we usually go to,'” Millie continued. “I’m like, ‘It’s boring, let’s go somewhere new.’ He’s like, ‘No, we have to go to this spot.'”

The Netflix star then explained that his marriage proposal came underwater.

“He gives me like a shell and I like, turn it over and it’s a ring,” she said. “And I like, looked at him and he was like,” she said, mimicking Jake talking underwater.

“Anyway, he puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie,” she explained, adding, “Jake threw himself, like so deep, like the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, like your ears … literally your brain will explode.’”

Thankfully, Jake managed a deep dive in order to get the ring back.

“It’s a reflection of who he is and I feel like we’re always going to have each other’s back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it,” she gushed over her fiancé.

On top of that, the ring Jake gave to her was actually *not* the ring that’s on Millie’s finger now. The Damsel actress explained that Jake had originally asked Millie’s mother for her wedding ring for the proposal — but she denied him since she was scared that he would lose it in the water … which is exactly what he nearly did!

“So when we got up on the boat he was like, ‘This is your mom’s ring and I got it from your parents,’ ” the Enola Holmes star recalled. “And it was very magical and his parents were there and we just looked so disheveled coming out from a dive.”

Jake and Millie first stirred up dating rumors in June 2021, and announced their engagement in April 2023 via Instagram.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” the British star captioned her post at the time. Jake, for his part, posted two photos alongside a caption that read, “Forever.”

