Damsel in distress? Not Millie Bobby Brown! The Stranger Things actress is set to star in the Netflix movie Damsel, which will premiere on October 13, 2023. Keep reading for everything we know about Millie’s upcoming film including its plot and cast.

What Is Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Damsel’ About? Plot, Cast

The plot is as follows: a young girl named Elodie (Millie) who agrees to marry the prince of a rivaling nation. However, she soon discovers that her marriage is part of an ancient tradition: every harvest season, they sacrifice young women to a fire-breathing dragon — and its Elodie’s turn now. The movie will follow Elodie’s fight for survival against the dragon — and she’s not such a “damsel” after all!

The 2023 film will star Robin Wright, Angela Bassett, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Ray Winstone and Nick Robinson. The movie is directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau, with Millie serving as executive producer.

This isn’t the first time Millie at producing, as she also produced both Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2 while starring as the dual films’ titular character. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Millie explained why her dual role of acting in and producing those Netflix movies is probably the most important thing she has worked on thus far.

“Obviously, it can be tiring, and when you look back on it, you’re like, ‘Gosh, I can’t believe I didn’t fall asleep.’ But there were so many things that I got to be a part of, and I was really grateful for that,” she said. “My age and gender [have] never defined [my job], so everyone on set really respected me and heard me. It was such a nice environment to be able to experience.”

Damsel isn’t the only Netflix project Millie has underway. In October, she was seen filming on the set of The Electric State, an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag. The movie is directed by Marvel duo Joe and Anthony Russo, featuring a cast that includes Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt, Golden Globe winner Michelle Yeoh and Succession actor Brian Cox.

On top of the official plot and release date, Netflix released a few clips of Damsel via YouTube on January 19. Scroll through the gallery to see screenshots of the upcoming Millie film, Damsel.

