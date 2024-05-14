Miranda Cosgrove faced quite an unsettling experience in 2016, that she’s dealing with to this day. The iCarly star recently opened up about the time she was stalked by a man who ultimately shot himself in front of her house.

Being one of Nickelodeon’s biggest stars definitely has its drawbacks. Nearly a decade ago, Miranda faced one of the most terrifying moments of her life — and is still trying to overcome her fears.

“That’s another reason why I go back and forth to my parents’ house so much,” the actress admitted in an interview with Bustle posted on May 10, 2024. “I just don’t feel super safe in that house.”

ICYMI, when Miranda was only 22 years old, she was stalked and targeted by a man who ended up shooting a woman that resembled the actress.

“For two years after it happened, I wouldn’t really stay there. Then I got into a relationship and because that person was there with me, I was less scared,” she admitted. “But I don’t really like being there on my own that much.”

After the shooting, Miranda’s stalker lit himself on fire and shot himself in front of her Los Angeles home.

The Mother of the Bride star also revealed that she actually ended up meeting the woman who was mistakenly shot years later at an event.

Looking back on their chat, the 30-year-old reflected on how the woman coped with the shooting. “She seemed like she processes things in a similar way that I do.”

The “Drake & Josh” alum revealed that she now has a “huge goal” of finding a place where she feels “really safe” to “kind of start a new chapter” in her life. However, she hasn’t found it yet.

This isn’t the first time Miranda has referenced her traumatic experience. In 2020, the actress recalled the incident on the “Good For You” podcast.

The night that the incident happened, the actress revealed that she had decided to spend the night at her parents house after a bad date. Sometime around 3:00 a.m., she was phoned by the police who informed her that someone had died at her home.

“Basically, I guess a guy came and he was burying things in my backyard for three days. He buried a lunchbox with milk chocolate inside of it in my backyard, and then he buried knives and a rope and a bunch of random stuff.”

After going through CCTV footage, she and the police discovered that the man had been walking around her property with a gun for over 6 hours before he took his life.

“And then somebody drove up that had a similar car that kind of looks like my car and I guess he got confused, and he thought that maybe it was me driving up,” she said, referring to the woman who was shot.

“He shot at this person six times, and he missed because she was in a car. She drove away.”

After an investigation was conducted, police weren’t able to determine a motive for his actions. “It might have just been totally random, like he saw me somewhere, and he followed me home or something like that. But they never figured out exactly why,” Miranda revealed.

