We need answers after that iCarly season 3 finale, and so does Miranda Cosgrove! The Nickelodeon alum said that wants to do an iCarly movie to “wrap up the story” after Paramount+ surprisingly cancelled the show’s reboot after three seasons in 2023.

“I had a great experience getting to come back and do it for a few seasons, for sure,” Miranda told Entertainment Tonight while at the May 2024 premiere for her Netflix romcom Mother of the Bride. “But I’d love to still be able to wrap up the story in some way.”

ICYMI, season 3 left off on a *huge* cliffhanger that left fans outraged after the show’s cancellation. After years of a will-they-or-won’t-they situationship, Carly (played by Miranda) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) finally get together. In the last moments of the season finale, the couple are *just* about to get married, when a sudden guest interrupts the ceremony — Carly and Spencer’s mom.

“I don’t think people will be happy if this was the end of the show,” Nathan told J-14 after season 3’s premiere in June 2023.

Nathan was definitely right — as fans are still campaigning for Paramount+ to complete the story, months later.

“Maybe, hopefully, someday, we’ll still do it,” Miranda said of wrapping up iCarly one day. “I feel like it would probably be more along the lines of maybe a movie, that would kind of wrap it all up or something like that. So that’s what I’m hoping for.”

While she admitted to wanting to know the end for Creddie, Miranda is way more interested in another plot point.

“I want to know who Carly’s mother is as much as [fans do]. It seems like a lot of people were hoping to see that,” she said.

Paramount+ announced in October 2023 that the show was canceled after three seasons. Following the news, multiple members of the original and reboot cast have shared their goodbyes to iCarly.

“Obviously this stings a bit,” Nathan posted to X. “we had a lot of story left to tell, and we were excited to give you guys the ending you deserved. No one wanted this to end on a cliffhanger.”

“Thank you all for your kindness, love, and undying support for these past 3 seasons,” he continued. “I’m so proud of what we accomplished together. Freddie is forever in my heart, and I’m honored that I was able to put that mantle back on, even for just a few more years.

He also teased, “maybe somehow, someday, we’ll find out how to story ends.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.