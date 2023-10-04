Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris) reunites with best friends Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) and Draculara (Nayah Damasen) amid becoming a viral sensation in J-14‘s exclusive clip from Monster High 2.

In the clip from the forthcoming film, set to be released on Thursday, October 5, “Eek Tok” is going crazy with a video introducing the world to Clawdeen following the events of the first film. Of course, she goes viral, nearly reaching one million views. However, she’s still living a normal life — which includes attending a party hosted by Draculara.

“Any sign of the world’s newest Eek Tok star?” Deuce Gorgon (Case Walker) asks. Draculara responds, “Not yet, but she better get here soon if she knows what’s good for her.”

After a seemingly tense conversation with her father, Dracula (Steve Valentine), Draculara hears hear doorbell rings and goes to greet her besties.

“You’re late!” she says. Clawdeen responds, “Nice to see you too. I just had to pick up a friend.”

Frankie jumps in, adding, “Hi, it’s me! I’m the friend.”

Clawdeen tells her friends, “The Boos are back,” as the trio embraces and screams together. “This is going to be the best year ever,” they yell.

The second film in the Monster High series follows Clawdeen, Draculaura and Frankie during their sophomore year at Monster High. “The power of three is put to the test as they face even bigger challenges this year — new students, new powers, evolving friendships, and an even bigger threat that could not only tear their friendship apart, but could change the world forever,” the movie’s official logline reads.



Headmistress Bloodgood (Marci T. House), Apollo (Scotch Ellis Loring), Dracula (Steve Valentine), Cleo De Nile (Jy Prishkulnik), Lagoona (Lina LeCompte), Heath Burns (Justin Derickson), Ghoulia (Lilah Fitzgerald), Abbey Bombinable (Nasiv Sall), Toralei Stripe (Salena Qureshi), Ellis (Bonale Fambrini), Demi Boovais (Kyra Leroux), Reaper (Kyle Strauts), Melissandrea (Jennifer Clarke) and Alexandrew (Boris Bilic) are all set to appear in the movie as well. Not to mention, a new character, Toralei (Salena Qureshi) will be introduced.

Toralei is “a feisty British were-cat, back after a year abroad in Scaris, France.” From the sound of it, there will be some drama!

Monster High 2 will be available to stream via Paramount+ on Thursday, October 5. The movie is also set to premiere on Nickelodeon that same day at 7 p.m. (ET/PT).

