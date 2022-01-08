Never forget when Vanessa Morgan starred in My Babysitter’s a Vampire! The Canadian TV show made its Disney Channel debut in 2011 and fans were obsessed.

The Riverdale star played a vampire named Sarah who befriends other supernatural creatures, Ethan (played by Matthew Knight), who is able to see visions, and Benny (played by Atticus Mitchell), who is a spellcaster. Together, the trio battle other supernatural forces while attempting to be normal teenagers. The two-season show was based on a movie of the same name, which laid the groundwork of what the series would come to be.

In the 2010 film, which originally aired in Canada before coming to Disney Channel, Ethan’s parents hire a babysitter named Sarah to watch him and his younger sister Jane (played by Ella Jonas Farlinger). After Ethan noticed that Sarah has no reflection in the mirror at their house, he becomes suspicious. Eventually, with his best friend Benny, the teens find out that she’s a vampire. Since Sarah feeds on humans, she’s not considered a full-fledged vampire, which is different from other vampires in their town. Together, Ethan, Sarah and Benny save their home from the evil vampire Jesse (Joe Dinicol) and go back to living a normal life.

Following the movie’s success, My Babysitter’s a Vampire was picked up as a TV show and premiered in Canada in March 2011. Later that same year, both the flick and series were brought to Disney Channel in the United States. The show’s first season premiered in June 2011. More than a year later, the second and final season premiered in June 2012.

Eventually, it was announced in 2013 that the show wouldn’t be picked up for a third season.

“We can now officially say that for the time being there will not be a third season of My Babysitter’s a Vampire,” Canada’s FreshTV announced in a statement at the time. “This has been a long time in coming but we wanted to explore every single avenue and pursue every possibility first as we wanted to make more of this amazing show as badly as all of you wanted to watch it.”

Before nabbing her role as Toni Topaz on Riverdale, Vanessa was on board with possibly bringing back the show for more episodes.

“My Babysitter’s a Vampire season 3 … Anyone? #disney,” she tweeted in January 2016. Fans are still holding out hope too!

Scroll through our gallery for what we know about why My Babysitter’s a Vampire came to end after two seasons.

