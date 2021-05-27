A cast that travels together, stays together! Riverdale stars Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, KJ Apa, Drew Ray Tanner, Charles Melton, Lili Reinhart and Vanessa Morgan went on a rustic getaway together with an adorable special guest, Vanessa’s newborn son, River.

“It truly does not get more wholesome than this,” Camila captioned a series of photos from their trip, shared via Instagram in May 2021. The snaps appeared to be taken within a cabin that they all stayed in together. Vanessa commented, “Love you guys,” on the social media post.

One picture showed Vanessa feeding her baby boy out of a bottle, while in a second, he was laying on Lili’s chest. The new mom took time off from The CW show to welcome her baby into the world with estranged husband Michael Kopech but returned to set earlier this year. “The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life. On January 29th, Michael & I welcomed our beautiful baby boy, River, into the world,” Vanessa wrote on social media. “Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world. Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world.”

As it turned out, Vanessa wasn’t the only mom on the trip! KJ’s pregnant girlfriend, Clara Berry, was also in attendance, according to the photos. In one snap, the model was pictured setting a table before the friends joined each other for a meal. The Songbird actor and his other half announced that they were expecting their first baby together on May 19. KJ posted a picture of himself and Clara in which her baby bump was on full display. She shared her own baby bump pictures and in the comments section, the New Zealand actor wrote, “She’s pregnant btw.”

“We are,” Clara wrote back alongside a heart emoji.

Another picture from Camila’s post showed Charles smiling at the camera. From the look of it, there’s no bad blood between these exes! The former flames went public with their relationship in October 2018. They celebrated their one-year anniversary in August 2019, but news of their split broke in December of that year. Despite Camila and Charles’ breakup, they’ve appeared to stay friendly. In March of this year, the exes were even photographed on a hike together alongside a group of their costars. There’s truly nothing better than seeing the Riverdale cast together when the cameras aren’t rolling!

Scroll through our gallery to see all the photos from the cast’s recent getaway.

