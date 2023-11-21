Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung are teaming up for a brand new K-drama titled My Demon, which is set to release on Netflix! As the two actors are some of the most exciting faces in South Korean entertainment, fans can’t wait to see their chemistry unfold on screen!

When Will Netflix’s ‘My Demon’ Be Released?

The first episodes of My Demon will drop on Netflix on November 24, 2023, with two new episodes premiering every week on Fridays and Saturdays. The series will have a total of 16 episodes.

The show will is about a South Korean chaebol (which means heiress in Korean) named Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo-Jung), who meets a demon that loses his powers named Jung Koo Won (Song Kang).

Who Is In the Cast of Netflix’s ‘My Demon’?

This will serve as Kim Yoo-jung’s first Netflix series, who previously starred in Netflix movies such as 20th Century Girl and The 8th Night. She’s also starred in K-dramas such as Lovers of the Red Sky, Backstreet Rookie, and Love in the Moonlight.

Lee Sang Yi will play a third lead role in My Demon, which has not been disclosed yet. The actor is best known for starring in K-dramas such as Bloodhounds, Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and When the Camellia Blooms.

As for Song Kang, the K-drama star has starred in multiple Netflix originals, such as Sweet Home, Forecasting Love and Weather, Navillera, Love Alarm, and Sweet Home. However, fans will most likely recognize the Korean actor for his role in Netflix’s 2021 series Nevertheless, where he starred alongside Han So-hee. The K-drama was an international hit, thanks to the compelling storyline and chemistry between the two actors.

“First of all, I’m extremely grateful for all the international attention and love for Nevertheless that has come through Netflix,” Song Kang told Tatler in August 2021. “At the same time, I was fascinated. After all, this show is a student romance taking place on a Korean university campus, so there must’ve been so many cultural differences from other countries. It’s amazing that foreign viewers are able to empathize with and enjoy these unfamiliar elements.”

He also spoke about how his costar, Han So-hee, was so similar to her Nevertheless character of Yu Na Bi that it was extremely easy to

“Every moment is a surprise when you’re working with Han So Hee because she’s Yu Na Bi incarnate,” he told the outlet. “She embodies Na Bi in her performance. Han So Hee makes Na Bi’s complicated emotional changes look effortless. It was captivating. I couldn’t imagine anyone else in that role and I’m always grateful for her as we work together.”

