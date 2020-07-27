Just two weeks after police confirmed that they found Naya Rivera‘s body, her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has broken his silence and spoken out for the first time.

As fans know, Naya and Ryan officially tied the knot back in July 2014, and were on and off for four years, until the two officially split in June 2018. They share a 4-year-old son, named Josey, together.

“This is so unfair… There’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say,” he wrote alongside an emotional tribute on Instagram. “I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: ‘Ryan can you stop snapchatting!’ Haha. I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you.”

For those who missed it, police told Us Weekly that the actress rented a motorized pontoon boat on July 8, 2020. But when they found her son alone in the boat, she was reported missing. Five days later, authorities confirmed that they found the Glee star’s body in Lake Piru and that she had sadly passed away.

“To everyone that reached out and I haven’t had a chance to or just didn’t get back to you… Thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you’ve sent our way,” Ryan continued. “I’ll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive… forget… don’t hold grudges… If you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There’s peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know… You never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about.”

