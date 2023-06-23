She’s done it again! Nessa Barrett released her single “Lie” along with a music video on June 23, 2023, and we’re going to have to lie down for this one.

Keep reading for a full lyric and music video breakdown and why fans think the track is about Nessa’s ex-boyfriend Jaden Hossler.

What Is Nessa Barrett’s ‘Lie’ About? Lyrics Explained

The beginning of the track articulates Nessa’s longing for an ex-lover, while being grateful for the memories they have with one another.

“The hardest pill to swallow is knowing that tomorrow you’re not mine,” she begins the track. “If I don’t get to have you, thank god our matching tattoos last for life.”

However, within the the chorus, she comes to terms with a lover moving on. “You can kiss her softly, never make her cry — you can tell her that you love her as long as it’s a lie,” she sings.

While discussing the inspiration for the track, Nessa revealed that the song is “about accepting that sometimes even though you want something, it’s not always meant to be,” she said in a statement. “I hope people who listen to this feel an emotion that is hard for us to accept but need to in order to live a fulfilling life.”

Is Nessa Barrett’s ‘Lie’ About Jaden Hossler?

Following the release of the track, fans, of course, theorized that the “Lie” is about Nessa’s ex-boyfriend, Jaden Hossler.

Within the track, she talks about having “matching tattoos” with her ex. While they were together, Jaden and Nessa received matching tattoos that said “It’s you I welcome death with,” which is also the phrase that is stitched into her jacket in the “Lie” music video.

When Did Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler Date?

ICYMI, Nessa and Jaden first started dating in 2021, after romance rumors sparked following the release of their song “La Di Die” in February 2021. However, it wasn’t until June 2021 that Jaden confirmed that he was Nessa’s boyfriend during a radio interview with Audacy’s Kevan Kenney.

The former flames were pretty serious, and even moved in together in January 2022. Unfortunately, Nessa and Jaden confirmed their breakup a few months later via joint Instagram statement posted in May 2022.

Since then, both of them (seemingly) have moved on, with Jaden stirring up romance rumors with Anastasia Karanikolaou in April 2023 (however, that relationship has since fizzled out) and Nessa with TikTok star Harley Solomon, however, it’s unclear where their relationship stands now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.