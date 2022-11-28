Nessa Barrett is *that* girl. The TikTok star-turned-songstress has started to make her way to red carpet events and has been serving look after look! Keep reading to see Nessa’s evolution on the red carpet and her best fashion moments.

Nessa first rose to fame after going viral on TikTok in 2020, and shortly got into music after dropping her first single “Pain” in July 2020. The TikTok star released her first album on October 14, 2022, after two years of dropping singles such as “die first” and “la di die.”

Nessa spoke candidly about finally releasing Young Forever. “I am so deeply excited, and I feel like this is my first project and my first group of songs that I’m just really proud of. I can even listen to my album on a repeat,” Nessa gushed in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, following the album’s release.

“I talk about everything that I’m going through and all of my life lessons, and for some reason it almost feels like a diary for my future self too because I will go through things that give my songs new meaning,” the “lovebomb” singer revealed. “But I just hope for the future, hopefully after this album, I will give myself more creative freedom and I’d be able to experiment a lot. I see myself doing this until the day I die, and I don’t think that there’s anything in my life that has helped me as much as music has. And it’s honestly saved me at my darkest times. So I’m forever grateful.”

When she started blowing up on TikTok, Nessa explained on the podcast Call Her Daddy that she “hated” going to high school.

“Everyone thought it was so cool at first, but then, when it got to a certain degree … I was an outcast because of it,” she shared in October 2022. “I would walk into class they would take pictures of me from Google and make them all the home screens on the computers and then, teachers would use my name and my salary as anecdotes for math problems.” Yikes!

Scroll through our gallery to see Nessa’s best red carpet moments over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.