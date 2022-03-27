April 2022 is almost here — and so is the list of Netflix’s new releases!

One standout release later on in the month is the highly anticipated movie Along for the Ride based on the book of the same name by Sarah Dessen. “You guys: the trailer is HERE,” the author posted on Instagram ahead of the film’s premiere. “I am so proud and excited I honesty have to keep going outside to breathe. Can’t wait for you all to fall in love with Emma and Bel like I did.”

Starring Emma Pasarow and Belmont Cameli, the show follows the story of a girl name Auden who is celebrating her final summer before college. “Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac,” Netflix’s official logline reads. “While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.”

The film also stars former Disney Channel star Genevieve Hannelius.

Of course, that’s not the only thing the streaming service has in store! Remember the game everyone was obsessed with, Trivia Crack? Well, it’s becoming a show titled Trivia Quest. Launching the first day of the month, the interactive series “takes players on a mission to help our hero, Willy, rescue the animated citizens of Trivia Land from the Evil Rocky, who’s bent on hoarding all the knowledge in the world,” per Netflix. Each day, a new episode will drop with 24 multiple choice trivia questions across categories like science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography.

It’s time to test that knowledge while binge-watching TV!

Other series — like Elite season 5 — and various documentaries are also set to premiere throughout the month.

But, some things are also getting taken off the streaming service too. Unfortunately, subscribers may have to say goodbye to some of their favorite shows or movies. For example, all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek are being taken off Netflix at the end of the month. So, be sure to finish it up before saying goodbye!

Scroll through our gallery to see a full list of all the new titles headed to the streaming service in April 2022, and see what’s leaving!

