The streaming service has a long list of new movies and TV shows for April 2024 — so we broke down the ones we're most excited for.

The second season of Heartbreak High is set to hit Netflix on April 11, 2024 — and we can hardly wait.

ICYMI, Heartbreak High is a reboot from the ’90s Australian classic of the same name, which ran for seven seasons. The Aussie reboot centers around high school teen Amerie (Ayesha Madon), whose Year 11 social ambitions are destroyed after her best friend Harper (Asher Yasbincek) dumps her. Amerie is blamed for the fallout and — making matters worse — the duo’s “incest map,” which details every hook-up (real or rumored) in their year, is discovered.

The plot for season 2 is as follows:

“All our heroes are back for Term Two at the ‘lowest ranking school in the district.’ But fresh hotties, a new sports teacher and a mystery assailant, throw any hopes for a peaceful term into disarray, while the race for school captain is seeing dirty tactics run rife through Hartley High. Yep… It’s Term 2 bitches, and it’s more chaotic than ever,” according to Netflix.

As for new faces in season 2, Angus Sampson will star as the new Head of P.E., with Sam Rechner and Kartanya Maynard joining the cast as Rowan Callaghan and Zoe Clarke, respectively.

Another exciting release is season 2 of I Woke Up a Vampire — which will premiere on April 4, 2024.

The show is the brainchild of WildBrain, and was originally released on Canada’s Family Channel in May 2023 — until debuting in Netflix a few months later. Since its Netflix release, it’s become one of the most popular teen shows on the platform.

The show follows Carmie Henley (played by Kaileen Chang), who discovers she’s a “Vampling” with newfound powers on her thirteenth birthday. Along with her best friend, Kev (Niko Ceci), Carmie navigates her new identity while dealing with puberty, a school musical, and a relentless vampire hunter.

Scroll through our gallery for a list of everything coming to Netflix in April 2024.

