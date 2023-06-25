Gearing up for tons of streaming! Netflix has a few major shows and movies headed to the streaming service in July 2023.

Nina Dobrev, for one, is teaming up once again with Adam Devine for a new movie. Titled The Out-Laws, the film follows “Owen Browning a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.”

“We had a blast making this movie and I think audiences are going to have an absolute blast watching it,” The Vampire Diaries alum told CBS Mornings in June 2023. Previously, the duo starred together in 2015’s The Final Girls.

Sweet Magnolias is also set to return for the highly-anticipated third season.

“There are a lot of plans happening and preparations happening in that we would be ready to hit the ground running when Netflix [makes the renewal announcement,” the show’s star JoAnna Garcia Swisher told Entertainment Tonight in February 2022 of season 3. “At this point, I’m completely addicted to the drama. I’m like, ‘Bring it on. What else can we do?’ I just want all of it to be 10 times more insane and emotional. I tasted the other side, like, so let’s get crazy!”

At the time, the actress teased where the show could pick up, saying, “close to where we left off, ’cause I don’t think you can come back months later and say, ‘Whatever happened with Helen?’ and ‘Is Justin in jail?’ Why not go big or go home?”

Looks like there’s a lot of drama in store for the show’s viewers!

Of course, these aren’t the only TV shows and movies getting added to the streaming service throughout the month. Some classic comedies, like Bridesmaids, will be available to stream along with the rather timely addition of Titanic. Unfortunately, some of our favorites are also being taken off the platform.

For a full look at the Netflix July 2023 streaming slate, scroll through our gallery to see which titles are being added and removed from the platform.

