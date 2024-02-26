Are you ready to Netflix and chill? The streaming service has a long list of new movies and TV shows for March 2024 — so we broke down the ones we’re most excited for. Keep reading for a full list.

One Netflix movie we’re looking forward to watching in March is Millie Bobby Brown‘s Damsel.

The plot a young girl named Elodie (Millie), who agrees to marry the prince of a rivaling nation. However, she soon discovers that her marriage is part of an ancient tradition: every harvest season, they sacrifice young women to a fire-breathing dragon — and its Elodie’s turn now. The movie will follow Elodie’s fight for survival against the dragon — and she’s not such a “damsel” after all.

Along with acting in the action movie, Millie also helped to produce.

This isn’t the first time Millie at producing, as she also produced both Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2 while starring as the dual films’ titular character. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Millie explained why her dual role of acting in and producing those Netflix movies is probably the most important thing she has worked on thus far.

“Obviously, it can be tiring, and when you look back on it, you’re like, ‘Gosh, I can’t believe I didn’t fall asleep.’ But there were so many things that I got to be a part of, and I was really grateful for that,” she said. “My age and gender [have] never defined [my job], so everyone on set really respected me and heard me. It was such a nice environment to be able to experience.”

Damsel isn’t the only Netflix project Millie has underway. In October 2023, she was seen filming on the set of The Electric State, an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag. The movie was directed by Marvel duo Joe and Anthony Russo, and features a cast that includes Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt, Golden Globe winner Michelle Yeoh and Succession actor Brian Cox.

Scroll through our gallery for a list of everything coming to Netflix in November 2023.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.