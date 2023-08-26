As summer comes to a close, there’s a lot to look forward to as Netflix has tons of new releases for September 2023. Throughout the month, the streaming service will drop some original movies and TV shows, along with classic content that fans can’t help but re-watch over and over.

One highly anticipated release is the forthcoming Spy Kids revival film, starring Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson. Titled Spy Kids: Armageddon, the movie is about “the children of the world’s greatest secret agents,” according to Netflix’s official description. The duo “unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology” and “they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.”

The original film’s series director, Robert Rodriguez, is returning for the new iteration of the Spy Kids franchise, telling People in July 2023 that the new cast is “super talented, and very fun to watch.” However, the filmmaker kept quiet about a possible connection to the original series.

“I’ve just heard from so many families how much they’ve enjoyed these films over the course of their lives. And now a lot of kids who enjoyed the first films as children are parents themselves and enjoy sharing them with their kids,” Robert added. “And personally, this series was based on my growing up in a family of 10 kids with an FBI special-agent uncle. These films were created by my family and me so, in a way, this is our James Bond series of films. We would just love to make them forever. They’re empowering for kids, and a bonding experience for families.”

Of course, that’s not the only new release to look forward to! Some reality shows — like Selling the OC — and fictional shows — like Sex Education — are also getting another season. Sex Education, however, will be saying goodbye to the streaming service after season 4 officially premieres.

“We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship, and our bodies,” the show’s creator, Laurie Nunn, announced in July 2023. “Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone. It’s been overwhelming seeing how the show has connected with people around the world, and we hope it’s made some of you feel a little less alone too.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything coming to and leaving Netflix in September 2023.

