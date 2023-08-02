Sex Education is coming to an end! The Netflix show, which first premiered in 2019, will be premiering its fourth and final season. Keep reading for details on the British series, release date, plot and more.

When Will ‘Sex Education’ Season 4 Be Released?

Season 4 of the Netflix series will premiere on September 21, 2023.

IYCMI, the show follows Asa Butterfield as Otis, an awkward (and inexperienced) British teen, who uses his knowledge of sex education learned from his sex therapist mom (Gillian Anderson) to help his fellow students practice safe sex. The show also stars Ncuti Gatwa as Otis’ best friend Eric, Emma Mackey as Maeve, Connor Swindells as Adam and Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee.

Will ‘Sex Education’ Season 4 Be Its Last?

It was announced that season 4 of Sex Education would serve as its final season in July 2023, since most of the cast is approaching their late twenties, and can’t play teenagers any longer — something Emma hinted at back in February 2023.

“It’s just always tricky, it’s different when you’re playing a character that is sort of stuck in time. You know, we’re playing 17-year-olds, and we’re all almost 30, it is a bit weird,” she told Total Film. “It’s a blessing because it is a launchpad and it is something that has given us opportunities in different ways but it’s something that I want to gracefully exit from, and be happy that it exists and protect it and enjoy it in the time that it has existed in but yeah, it needs to be left alone now I think.”

The creator of the show, Laurie Nunn, officially announced the end of the series in a letter to fans.

“A lot has happened since our first writers room in 2017, when we spent a month in a cramped office above a sex shop, talking about what it felt like to go through puberty. The painful awkwardness, first crushes, and big, big feelings,” Laurie began. “We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship, and our bodies. Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone. It’s been overwhelming seeing how the show has connected with people around the world, and we hope it’s made some of you feel a little less alone too.”

