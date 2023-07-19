New faces! Heartstopper season 2 is set to introduce some more characters into the mix. The Netflix show’s second season will premiere on Thursday, August 3, and fans will get to see more of Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie’s (Joe Locke) love story as it continues.

This time around, more of Nick’s family will be present. His mom, Sarah (played by Olivia Coleman), was introduced to viewers in the first season. According to new photos, his dad and brother will both make an appearance. Thibault de Montalember will play Stephane Nelson while Jack Barton is set to appear as David Nelson.

“Season 2’s aim was to capture the joy and the magic of season 1 while also feeling that the characters have grown up and matured a little bit, so we’re exploring some things that are maybe a little bit darker than season one,” Alice Oseman, the Heartstopper graphic novels author shared at the Hay Festival in June. “The romances are getting a little bit more mature. It’s like an elevation, I like to think, of season 1.”

According to Netflix’s official logline, the show’s second season will break down how “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship,” while showcasing the lives of their friends as well.

“Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends,” the description continues. “With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

While fans will get a chance to see more of Nick’s family life, the character of Charlie will also be explored.

“Charlie goes on more of a journey this season. His story’s a bit more mature,” Joe told Netflix’s TUDUM in an interview published on July 17. Furthermore, Alice explained that the show, at its core is known for “exploring real, serious issues that can be dark, but trying to balance that with that feeling of hope that things can and will get better.”

So, when it comes to writing the show, she knows that it “can be really difficult to achieve without making it too dark or without skimming over the darker elements of the story. But striving for that balance is the point of Heartstopper.”

Click through our gallery to meet the new stars of Heartstopper season 2 and see the characters they play.

