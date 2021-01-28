Netflix’s new original movie Finding Ohana — which hits the streaming service on Friday, January 29 — may be set in Hawaii, but the cast actually filmed in Thailand! The movie’s stars Kea Peahu, Owen Vaccaro, Alex Aiono and Lindsay Watson caught up with J-14 exclusively and got real about their scenes that took place in actual caves. The actors said they encountered bats, spiders and more animals while shooting the upcoming flick. Be sure to watch the video above!

