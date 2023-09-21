He’s getting into character! Nicholas Galitzine seemed to sing some One Direction ahead of his starring role in The Idea of You — which appears to be inspired by Harry Styles.

During the Red, White & Royal Blue movie bloopers, released on Wednesday, September 20, Nicholas starts singing, “You’re insecure,” repeatedly to the tune of 1D’s “What Makes You Beautiful.” He can be seen laughing when the moment ends. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the irony, especially since Nicholas is set to star as boy band member Hayes Campbell in The Idea of You film adaptation.

Based on the book of the same name by Robinne Lee, the forthcoming film is set to follow the story of single mother, played by Anne Hathaway, who starts a secret relationship with band August Moon’s singer Hayes after a chance meeting at Coachella.

Readers have long speculated that the book was partly inspired by One Direction. Initially, author Robinne never shared a definitive answer.

“A few years ago, my husband was away on business, and I was up late surfing music videos on YouTube when I came across the face of a boy I’d never seen in a band I’d never paid attention to, and it was so aesthetically perfect it took me by surprise,” the writer revealed during a 2017 interview. “It was like … art. I spent a good hour or so Googling and trying to figure out who this kid was, and in doing so, I discovered that he often dated older women, and so the seed was planted.”

However, she later revealed that Harry was, in fact, the inspiration for Hayes.

“This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles,” Robinne shared with Vogue in 2020. “It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”

As for how she imagined Hayes while writing? “I made him into my dream guy. Like Prince Harry, meets Harry [Styles],” she gushed.

While it’s unclear when the movie is set to premiere, Nicholas revealed that they completed production on the movie in December 2022.

“Well, that’s a wrap on The Idea of You!” he shared on Instagram at the time. “10 photos is not nearly enough to include all the incredible people who made this project as special as it was. And unfortunately I can’t share half the photos or I’ll spoil our story. To my wonderful crew, I can’t thank you enough for the beautiful experience I had on this job. Love you.”

