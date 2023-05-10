Costar-turned-lovers or lovers-turned-costars? Nick Jonas made an appearance in wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ 2023 romantic comedy film, Love Again, and you won’t believe the story behind his cameo. Keep reading for everything we know.

How Did Nick Jonas End Up In Priyanka Chopra Film ‘Love Again’?

ICYMI, Love Again follows Priyanka as children’s author Mira Ray, who tries to find *love, again* after the death of her fiancé. Before meeting her main love interest Rob Burns (played by Sam Heughan), she goes on a disaster date with Nick’s character, a.k.a. her real-life husband, who at one point licks her face. Needless to say, the date doesn’t go well.

Priyanka explained how she and Love Again writer-director Jim Strouse lured her hubby into shooting a cameo during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment in May 2023.

“We were filming during COVID, so we had to cast a random actor to come in and do this scene, and that person would’ve had to quarantine for 14 days to be able to shoot the scene with me,” Priyanka told the outlet.

“And I was also a little icked out about the licking of my face by just some person. And Jim was like, ‘Well, your husband is here.’ [Nick] had come to London to help me settle in. And [Jim] was like, ‘What if we ask him?’ And I was like… ‘Great idea.’ I went home and Nick was just so sweet about it. He really took one for the team.”

The Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress even revealed that her pop star husband might have leaned into his character … a little too much.

“He was really leaning into like practicing the [character’s] douchebag nature … like glancing at his biceps and stuff,” she laughed. “It’s like the opposite of who he is. So it was really fun. … He loved it.”

ICYMI, Nick and Priyanka had quite the whirlwind romance when they first started dating. Their relationship news first hit in May 2018, and the two were engaged by July of that same year. The couple wed in multiple extravagant ceremonies in India in December 2018.

The couple announced that they welcomed their first baby together, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate in January 2022. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” their joint social media statement read. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.