Olivia Rodrigo absolutely slayed the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1. Keep reading to see photos of the Grammy-winning pop star’s look and outfit details.

The former Disney star wore a Thom Brown gown at fashion’s biggest night and debuted her new micro bangs.

Olivia, 20, has been pretty quiet over the last few years, following her skyrocket to fame in 2021 with her hit single “driver’s license” and her Grammy-winning debut album SOUR. Since then, the HSMTMTS actress has quietly been working on album no. 2.

“It’s definitely a different experience writing a second album after having a debut that was so well received,” Olivia told Billboard in February 2022. “I still write so much of my music in my bedroom though, and I don’t think that experience will ever change. Writing songs will hopefully always be an outlet for me to process my feelings before anything else.”

Most recently, Olivia seemingly hinted at new music in 2023 when releasing a video in November 2022 to celebrate Spotify Wrapped.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year,” she shared. “I really truly couldn’t be more grateful, and I’m so excited for next year and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring.”

When it comes to her clothing, Olivia is a huge advocate for sustainability. During a December 2020 interview with Schön Magazine, she got real about the importance of sustainable fashion and realized how her “personal actions affected our environment.”

“Lots of scientists say the fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world, right under oil. This was so shocking to me. Up until that point, my favorite thing was to go to the mall and buy clothes that were way too cheap and wear the item once. I never thought about what went on behind the scenes. I realized I couldn’t keep up those habits if I truly cared about the health of our planet,” she explained. “I’ve spent the last few years trying to keep my clothing consumption as sustainable as I can. Buying second hand is so much fun, and sustainable brands like Reformation and Lisa Says Gah are to die for. It’s really important to think about how everyday actions, like how you get your clothes, can affect our planet for generations to come.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Olivia’s look from the 2023 Met Gala.

