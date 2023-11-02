Olivia Rodrigo is joining the Hunger Games! The Grammy-winning singer’s single “Can’t Catch Me Now” was announced as the official song of the Hunger Games‘ prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, set for release this month. Keep reading for details on the track, a lyric breakdown and more.

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ Single Details

Olivia’s single “Can’t Catch Me Now,” officially releases on November 3, 2023.

The GUTS singer announced the exciting news two days prior to the song’s release. She wrote per Instagram, “soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. my song “Can’t Catch Me Now” comes out November 3rd!!!!”

ICYMI, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will focus on Hunger Games character President Coriolanus Snow (played by Tom Blythe) at age 18 after he is chosen to be a mentor for the 10th Hunger Games. He is assigned to mentor Lucy Baird Gray (played by Rachel Zegler) the female tribute from impoverished District 12.

The movie’s official soundtrack is out November 17, 2023, the same day as the film’s theatrical release. Along with Olivia, the tracklist includes songs from Rachel, Molly Tuttle, Billy Strings, Sierra Ferrell, Flatland Cavalry and Bella White.

Olivia joins Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Lorde in providing an original song for the Hunger Games series.

Francis Lawrence, director of the new film, said: “From the very beginning of this franchise, we have been fortunate to attract some of the world’s most talented recording artists, whose music has accentuated and complemented the drama of the films while underscoring the emotional weight carried by the characters. With her highly charged lyrics and urgent voice, Olivia Rodrigo taps into all of that as much as any artist today. She’s an absolute thrill to work with and we couldn’t be more excited that her music is a part of the movie.”

What Does Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ Song Mean? Lyrics

“There’s blood on the side of the mountain. There’s writin’ all over the walls,” Olivia sings in the song’s teaser trailer posted on November 1. “But I’m in the trees, I’m in the breeze, my footsteps on the ground and you can’t catch me now.”

The track is most likely portraying the complicated relationship and feelings between Lucy and Coriolanus’ characters within the prequel.

“Comin’ like a storm into your town, you can’t you can’t catch me now,” Olivia croons. “Comin’ like a storm into your town. You can’t, you can’t catch me now.

You can’t, you can’t, you can’t.”

