She’s done it again! Olivia Rodrigo released her second studio album, GUTS, and it’s full of meaningful tracks — including “Lacy.”

“In hindsight, I think that a lot of this album is about the confusion that comes with becoming a young adult and figuring out your place in this world and figuring out who you want to be and who you want to hang out with and all of that stuff,” she shared with Zane Lowe on Apple Music in September 2023. “I think that that’s probably an experience that everyone has had in their life before, is just that rising from that disillusionment.”

Keep reading for everything to know about Olivia’s song “Lacy.”

What Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Lacy’ About?

While the songstress has yet to share the song’s actual meaning, fans have speculated that the track Olivia singing about being jealous of someone else — especially in Hollywood.

“Lacy, oh Lacy / Skin like puff pastry / Aren’t you the sweetest thing on this side of Hell?” the first verse reads. “Dear angel Lacy / Eyes white as daisies / Did I ever tell you that I’m not doin’ well?”

Some fans have also speculated that Olivia is singing about comparing herself to other women, noting that she sometimes doesn’t feel like she measures up. Since the album is all about growing up and finding yourself in young adulthood, it’s quite possible that this is something Olivia has experienced before. In fact, she even sang about her outright jealous on her debut album, SOUR, with the track “Jealousy, Jealousy.”

What Are the Lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Lacy’?

“Lacy, oh Lacy, it’s like you’re out to get me / You poison every little thing that I do / Lacy, oh Lacy, I just loathe you lately,” Olivia sings at the end of the track. “And I despise my jealous eyes and how hard they fell for you / Yeah, I despise my rotten mind and how much it worships you.”

In each chorus, Olivia also changes the words. While it starts out the same, she makes different references each time.

“Like perfume that you wear, I linger all the time / Watching, hidden in plain sight,” the first chorus reads. “But it takes over my life, I see you everywhere / The sweetest torture one could bear.”

In the second, she changes these lines to reference “ribbons in your hair, my stomach’s all in knots” and “people are people, but it’s like you’re made of angel dust.”

