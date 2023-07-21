Remember the name Park Seo Joon! The Korean actor is one of the most famous men in South Korea, and he’s set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in The Marvels. Keep reading to uncover more about Park Seo Joon, his MCU character, who he’s dating and more.

Who Is Park Seo Joon?

If you’re a K-drama fan, you *definitely* recognize Park Seo Joon. He has starred in so many classic K-dramas, including Dream High, Kill Me, Heal Me, Hwarang, Fight for My Way, Be With You, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class, Record of Youth and so much more.

On top of that, the K-drama actor also starred in the South Korean blockbuster film, Parasite, which won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2019.

When it comes to friends, Park Seo Joon isn’t in any short supply! One of his best friends is BTS member, V. The two starred in Hwarang in 2016 together, where they formed an iconic friend group, which is now known as the “Wooga Squad.” Included in the friend group are other huge names in the South Korean entertainment world, including Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy.

Who Does Park Seo Joon Play In ‘The Marvels’?

ICYMI, Park Seo Joon stars in the second Captain Marvel movie, titled The Marvels, which is set for release on November 10, 2023.

His MCU character is named Prince Yan, which is the name of Carol Danvers’ [played by Brie Larson] husband from the comics. According to Entertainment Weekly, The Marvels producer Mary Livanos confirmed that Park Seo Joon plays an “ally to Carol” in the sequel.

Who Is Park Seo Joon Dating?

While the Marvel actor is extremely private about his dating life, he has come under multiple instances of romance rumors. In June 2023, it was alleged that Park Seo Joon and South Korean YouTuber Xooos were dating, after the South Korean news outlet JTBC Entertainment News reported the relationship.

During a conference for Park Seo Joon’s upcoming film Concrete Utopia, the actor addressed dating rumors just one day after they hit the web.

“I am currently busy filming a new project, so I received word of the news a little late. I realized that I am receiving much attention from the public,” he began. “While I’m grateful for the attention of the public, I do feel discomfort about revealing my private life. I’m afraid it is difficult for me to comment on this matter, which involves my private life. Please direct your attention to Concrete Utopia.”

