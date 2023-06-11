V (whose real name is Kim Taehyung) might be the most fashionable BTS member — shots fired. The K-pop star is often referred to as “human Gucci” by fans for his love of the high end brand and his elegant sense of style in general. Keep reading to see the BTS singer’s best red carpet moments over the years.

Following BTS’ rise to fame, the K-pop sensation that include members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, the bandmates’ style has evolved significantly since their debut in 2013. Specifically, V, revealed that he “used to go for the British style,” but his fashion sense has since changed over the years.

“Nowadays, though, I try to look as comfortable and as ‘me’ as possible by going for something much simpler and more casual,” he explained during an interview with Vogue Korea in September 2022.

“It’s not that I don’t enjoy getting dressed up and styling myself,” he continued. “Every photoshoot comes with a definite concept or theme and I can just follow it there. In everyday life, though, I need to know who I am as Kim Taehyung, as a regular person. It’s hard for me to think ahead about what to wear and how to present myself tomorrow. So I try to wear what best expresses who I am as a person every day, or how I feel each day.”

V is best known for his unique and effortless outfits, and is often regarded as a global fashion icon. During his Vogue interview, he explained that the character of “V” is one of the “many personas” that he has. The K-pop star explained that when it comes to music, he wants to put out something different than the persona that he’s already shown to the world.

“I want to present a kind of music that I’ve never tried before, something that sets apart from the style BTS’ V has shown,” he revealed. “I would think, as if one of my other personas were to make a new debut.”

On music in general, the singer-songwriter said, “Music just lets us breathe, you know. I don’t think I would ever want to live in a world that has no music. It amplifies everything I feel in all that I do, whether going to work, while working, going home or while eating.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see V’s best fashion moments over the years.

