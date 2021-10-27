It’s back! The 2021 People’s Choice Awards is making its return following a year of revamped awards shows amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The sure-to-be star-studded event will be celebrating the best in movies, TV, music and pop culture with some major stars.

The nominees, which include shows like Outer Banks, Only Murders in the Building and more — along with their stars — were announced on Wednesday, October 27, a little less than two months before the show is set to air. While those two streaming service hits weren’t the only TV shows to be nominated, Marvel’s Loki led the charge with five nominees across the board. As for movies, F9: The Fast Saga — which is part of the Fast and Furious franchise — reigned supreme with eight nominations in total.

When it comes to the music categories, it’s no surprise that Olivia Rodrigo is listed multiple times. With the release of her debut album, SOUR, in May and a huge rise to stardom, the songstress is bound to be up for all the awards.

“Writing songs about how I feel has always been easy and fun for me, and I think the business side of music has been something I’ve had a harder time learning,” Olivia told Vogue in October 2021 about her rise to stardom. “I’ve been sort of growing through that this year, but I’ve just been trying to remember that I write songs because I love them. I feel lucky I get to do that and be a songwriter and a performer for a living. … At the end of the day, I feel it doesn’t have too much to do with me.”

Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X were also nominated in the musician categories but are also up for this year’s Social Star award. The singers are named alongside some of social media’s biggest names, including Kylie Jenner, Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio, among others.

“I might cry. Thank y’all so much. I love y’all,” Addison wrote via Instagram Stories upon hearing about her nomination. “Thank y’all. I’m so happy I get to share my life with each of you. Y’all make me so happy. Thank you for everything. Life is crazy.”

From nominations to how you can watch and even vote for your favorite stars to win, scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.