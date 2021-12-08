A star-studded affair! JoJo Siwa, Charli D’Amelio and more walked the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet in style on Tuesday, December 7. Taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the fan-voted event celebrates the best in movies, TV shows, music, social media and more.

JoJo continued her daring looks with a pretty pink dress and, of course, turned major heads on the red carpet! Charli also slayed in a red gown while channeling old Hollywood glamour.

The 2021 PCAs will look different from last year’s event. While stars were still able to take the stage in person in 2020, there was a virtual crowd cheering them on from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This year’s event is set to be hosted by former Nickelodeon star and Saturday Night Live funnyman Kenan Thompson, who predicts that the awards show will be “one big party.”

“You need a lot of energy to fill up an airport hangar, I’m thinking,” the actor told USA Today hours before taking the stage to host. “I really think the people are going to do that. Just having an audience is just going to help all that energy lift itself up throughout the night.”

Chase Stokes and Lili Reinhart are among the stars set to take the stage and present throughout the ceremony. It was also previously announced that Kim Kardashian would be presented with the Fashion Icon Award, Christina Aguilera will take home the Music Icon Award, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be awarded the People’s Champion Award and Halle Berry is nabbing the People’s Icon Awards. So, they’ll definitely be taking the stage as well!

Aside from those winners, shows like Outer Banks and Only Murders in the Building are nominated for various awards alongside Marvel’s Loki taking the charge in the TV categories with five nominations. It’s no surprise that Olivia Rodrigo is also up for five awards across the music categories. As fans know, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star totally slayed the music industry this year with the release of her debut record, SOUR, in May.

While Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X nabbed tons of nominations in the music categories, they’re also up for the 2021 Social Star award. Charli, Dwayne, Kim, Kylie Jenner, Addison Rae and Britney Spears are also nominated in the same category.

With big names like these up for awards, it’s no surprise that the red carpet was full of celebs! Scroll through our gallery to see the 2021 People’s Choice Awards arrivals.

