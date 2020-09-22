To celebrate the release of their upcoming Disney+ original movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals — which hits the streaming service on Friday, September 25 — stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Niles Fitch recently caught up with J-14 and put their Disney impressions to the test! The actors took turns recreating some of their favorite characters from Frozen, Andi Mack and more while the other guessed who they were impersonating. Make sure to watch the exclusive video above!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.