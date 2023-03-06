Peyton List has been slaying the red carpet since her Disney Channel days. From getting her start on Jessie, to starring in Netflix’s Cobra Kai, keep reading to see the Disney alum’s best fashion moments over the years — because there’s a lot!

“My personal style is a range of vintage and thrifted pieces — a mixture of ’50s and ’70s styles, with modern pieces thrown in,” she told Fashionista in January 2020. “I travel to a lot of small towns for filming and there are a lot of cool vintage stores [there] that are more untouched. I also go to thrift stores in Los Angeles; I drive around my neighborhood. I live close to Highland Park and Silver Lake and there are a lot of thrift and vintage stores here, so I just do a lot of hunting and exploring. You really have to dig.”

The Jessie actress revealed that when she goes shopping, she usually tries to buy only one or two things, explaining she tries to keep her closet “more limited” to a “small amount of things that I really love.”

“I buy everything in-store — I love to try things on and see it in person, especially with shoes, which I feel is so weird because all my friends really only online shop now,” she continued. “I don’t usually shop in L.A., actually. ”

On top of that, Peyton said she buys a pair of shoes whenever she’s traveling or working, as it will remind her of the project when she wears them.

“I was just doing a movie called Paper Spiders, in Syracuse, New York and I bought these Loeffler Randall sandals. They’re leopard. I’ve been wearing them non-stop,” she recalled. “I did this movie called Anthem of a Teenage Prophet and it was a ’90s piece — which is so weird to say that it’s ‘period,’ but I guess it is period. I had a bunch of older corduroy jackets that I found. I’ll wear them with high-waisted flare jeans and a bodysuit. That’s pretty much my go-to look, honestly.

Scroll through out gallery below to see Peyton’s best fashion moments on the red carpet over the years.

