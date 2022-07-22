Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premieres July 28, and has an entirely new cast from the reboot — including some new cuties! Get ready to swoon over Carson Rowland, who will play Chip in the PLL reboot. Keep reading to find out more on the actor behind Chip.

Who Is Carson Rowland?

Carson is a young actor most well-known for his roles in Sweet Magnolias, American Housewife, I Am Frankie and Sinister Seduction. The 24-year-old star originally started off as a musical theatre actor, until he made his way into film and TV by landing the role of Riley Sturgis in the TV series, Tweet: The Series. After that, he booked Nickelodeon show I Am Frankie where he played Cole Reyes.

Outside of acting, Carson is a married man! He married Maris Rowland on October 16, 2021. Maris even posted their wedding video on her Instagram with the caption, “THE VIDEO IS HERE. Forever reliving this day 🤍 10.16.21.”

Who Does Carson Rowland Play In PLL: Original Sin?

Carson’s character in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is named Chip, who is described: “Like Tabby, Chip is a major film buff. And he’s not-so-secretly crushing on her,” according to Deadline. Tabby will be played by Chandler Kinney, whose character is described as “an aspiring director, and horror movie buff. Like the other Little Liars, Tabby’s hiding a secret.”

While the actress has yet to spill any tea on her character, she did react to the casting news via social media. “I got a secret,” Chandler shared via Twitter. In another tweet she added, “Shhhhh.”

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is a reboot of the iconic Freeform show Pretty Little Liars, with an entirely new set of characters. The plot, according to IMDB, is as follows: “Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown assailant.”

Not much else is known about Carson’s character other than a few photo teasers of his characters blonde locks and good looks — guess we have a new PLL heartthrob on our hands!

