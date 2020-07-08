Due to her hormone condition called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), Sasha Pieterse and husband Hudson Sheaffer said they were “obviously concerned” about their ability to have a baby. For those who missed it, the 24-year-old revealed her diagnosis with the hormone condition back in 2017 during an episode of Dancing With The Stars.

“Just the fact that we were able to get pregnant was such a blessing because with PCOS that made me nervous,” the actress explained during a recent interview with People. “A lot of women have infertility issues and so we were expecting more difficulty, so it’s been an absolute blessing that we were able to just get pregnant by ourselves.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum continued, “I’ve heard some really amazing stories about how pregnancy can actually help with symptoms of PCOS afterward, which would be amazing, but we’re taking it one step at a time and just thankful that we’re both healthy.”

As fans know, back in May, Sasha and Hudson took to Instagram and announced that are gearing up to welcome their first baby together.

“We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our second wedding anniversary, and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time). Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!” she captioned a sweet snap of her husband kissing her growing baby bump.

The blonde beauty also told the publication that being able to stay home with her husband during her pregnancy has “been a blessing in disguise” because they get to “really enjoy every moment.”

“I just want to see this little face,” Sasha said. “I think that the more the baby moves and changes you, you just want to meet them and see the person that they’re gonna be.” She then added, “I wanted to be a mom my whole life. The fact that it’s finally here — it’s a crazy, crazy time, but a beautiful time. In the midst of everything happening, it really is the silver lining for us.” We couldn’t be more excited for Sasha and Hudson!

