India Amarteifio Is Hollywood Royalty! Actress' Roles, Age and More

Her TV coronation day has come and gone, but Netflix viewers can’t stop talking about India Amarteifio!

The English actress made her debut as a young Queen Charlotte on the Netflix prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, in May 2023. Joining a show that’s linked to such a successful series is a lot of pressure, but India saw it as a good thing.

“There’s so much anticipation, which is unreal. The fact that there are so many people that are already on board is lovely to me,” the actress told fans in a February 2023 interview, teasing the show. “Expect a love story, but it’s not as smooth sailing as we think. I’m just so happy for people to fall in love with the characters like we did.”

Not only did fans fall in love with the characters, but the actors, too! Keep reading for everything to know about India, including her upcoming roles and more.

Who Is India Amarteifio?

The British actress was born on September 17, 2001, and made her debut as young Nala in a London production of The Lion King in 2011. While she’s had tons of roles over the years, joining the Bridgerton franchise made India a major star!

“I was terrified, but I was also extremely ready,” she admitted to Harper’s Bazaar in May 2023. “I’d seen the show, so I knew the weight that it held, and how important Queen Charlotte was to so many people.”

What Has India Amarteifio Starred in?

When it comes to her movie and TV show roles, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story isn’t the actress’ only notable onscreen credit.

She appeared as Lacie Fairburn in The Evermoor Chronicles, which aired on Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017. India played the role of Maya Roebuck in The Tunnel, Lizzie Peach in Sex Education and Nora Randall in The Midwich Cuckoos, among others. Then, she nabbed the title role of Queen Charlotte, and everything changed.

“It was about a five-month audition process of meetings and tapes — and it was all virtual as well, so it didn’t feel very real,” India recalled while chatting with L’Officiel in May 2023. “I’ve gotten really close to leading parts or very, very major parts, and it’s never gone my way. I was getting frustrated and I was like, ‘OK, maybe I just need to get used to the idea that I’m not meant to lead; I’m a supporting actor, and that’s fine.’ But I always wanted the challenge, and I feel like this was the perfect way to test myself.”

