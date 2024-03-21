Kate Middleton, where have you been loca? According to internet sleuths, the princess of Wales is either deceased, planning to divorce Prince William, or recovering from a BBL (Brazilian-Butt-Lift).

We’ve taken the liberty of looking at all the theories and ranking them from least to most likely to what might have actually occurred. But first, keep reading to find out how the rumors all started!

When Did the Kate Middleton Disappearance Rumors Begin?

To understand how Kate became the center of a worldwide media frenzy, we have to start back in December 2023. On Christmas Day, the princess made her last public appearance by attending the annual church service at Sandringham. There, she was seen holding hands with her children (who have also not been seen since) while wearing a stunning blue Alexander McQueen dress.

A few weeks later, Kensington Palace released a statement that Kate had been hospitalized for an abdominal procedure. The medical staff informed the princess that she would need some time to recover, and it was announced that Kate would return back to her royal duties on Easter.

In the public statement, the palace specifically asked for privacy, writing, “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normalcy for her children as possible.”

Towards the end of January, news broke that Kate had finally returned home, however, there was no photographs of her departure.

The following month, the Prince of Wales announced that he wouldn’t be able to attend a memorial service for his godfather due to personal reasons — which initially sparked the question — where is Kate?

The royal family reiterated their original statement saying, “We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant,” the said in another statement on February 29, 2024.

It wasn’t until March 4 that we would get a look at Kate, after TMZ shared a grainy photo of the princess in a car — leaving many to wonder if it was really her.

To add to the confusion, William and Kate posted a photo of the princess with her three kids on Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom. However, it was immediately revealed that the image was heavily doctored. The palace claimed that it was taken by William a week prior, but some internet users think otherwise.

It also didn’t help the royal family’s case that the Associated Press issued a “kill order” to the photo —a term for retracting an image.

Kate later released an apology for the photoshopped image explaining that, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

Fans of the royals and just about everyone on X went into detective mode to decipher the photos. Less than a week later, Kate was spotted at a farm alongside her husband. The photos were once again blurry, leaving viewers to still question her whereabouts.

Now that we have a better understanding, let’s rank all of the hypotheses!

