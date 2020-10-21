This may come as a shock, but it’s officially been more than nine years since Rebecca Black‘s “Friday” music video hit the web. Now, she’s getting real about why she made the song in the first place. The songstress took to TikTok and spilled some serious tea on October 21, 2020.

“Nine years ago today a music video for a song called ‘Friday’ was uploaded to the internet,” the singer wrote on Instagram, in honor of the anniversary. “Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world. To my 15 year old self who felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced. To my 17 year old self who would get to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends. To my 19 year old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they’d never work with me. Hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror! I’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit. You are not defined by any one choice or thing. Time heals and nothing is finite. It’s a process that’s never too late to begin, and so, here we go! This might be a weird thing to post but the honesty feels good if nothing else.”

For those who forgot, the contagious song premiered on February 10, 2011, and it quickly took the internet by storm. The tune was practically stuck in everyone’s heads at the time, and it quickly rose to the top of the charts. Rebecca was instantly skyrocketed into the spotlight, appearing on various TV shows, guest starring in Katy Perry‘s “Last Friday Night” music video and get this — her song was even featured in Glee! She was only 13 years old when the auto-tuned jam became viral in what seemed like a blink of an eye, and boy, has she come a long way since then.

So what is she up to these days? Well, J-14 decided to investigate, and it turns out, Rebecca has accomplished so much over the last nine years. Not only did she go on to release a bunch more songs, but she also started a YouTube channel and starred in her very own docuseries! We went ahead and rounded up everything she’s been up to since her “Friday” days, so prepare to be shook over her major glo’ up.

Scroll through the gallery to uncover everything Rebecca has done since she went viral on the internet nine years ago.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.