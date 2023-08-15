A new character! Miguel was not in the Red, White & Royal Blue book by Casey McQuiston, but actor Juan Castano brought the character to life on screen.

Keep reading for details on the character, actor and more.

Who Is Juan Castano?

The actor has had various onscreen roles over the years, most notably as Marcos Ruiz in the 2019 Netflix series What/If. He’s also taken on the role of bad boy Miguel in Red, White & Royal Blue with no qualms.

“I would say that for the majority of my life I identified as straight, but as I got older I think my sexual preference has gotten more fluid. I am, as my friends say, on the spectrum,” he shared during an interview with Logo TV in 2019, noting that some of his roles have allowed him to embrace his sexuality.

Who Is Miguel in ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’?

Miguel is a new character. He’s introduced in the film as a journalist who had a past romantic tryst with Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), and its later revealed that he’s the person who outs Alex and Prince Henry’s (Nicholas Galitzine) relationship publicly.

While director Matthew López cut everything from the film that had nothing to do with Alex and Henry, some things had to stay — like the backstory between Alex and Miguel — which allowed viewers to see more of Alex’s story over Henry’s.

“Alex is actually very indestructible in many ways. He was raised to be indestructible by his parents. Alex was forced to be indestructible by his situation before he became the president’s son. If you are the son of a Mexican immigrant who has made his way up to becoming a congressman — if you are the son of a poor Texan white woman who worked your way up to become the most powerful person in the world — you know the first thing you have to become is indestructible,” Matthew told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2023, about the characters. “So, what’s interesting is that Alex is seemingly indestructible and Henry could be blown over by a stiff breeze. He’s so fragile. I think there’s something really, really amazing about the paradigm shifts in those two characters — that Alex is the indestructible one and Henry is the fragile one. And I think that that is one of the things that really drew me into those characters.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.