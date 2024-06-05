From becoming our least favorite character to our favorite, Paris Geller from Gilmore Girls is simply *that* girl. Played by Liza Weil for seven seasons, the actress behind our fav overachiever has gone on to do so much since her Gilmore Girls stint. Keep reading to find out what she’s up to now!

ICYMI, Gilmore Girls took place in the adorable town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut for seven seasons as viewers watched the mother-daughter relationship between Lorelai and Rory — played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, respectively — unfold on screen. Along the way, viewers were introduced to the Gilmore girls’ friends and were glued to the edge of their seats as their romantic relationships came to life.

Aside from Lauren and Alexis, the show starred Liza as Paris, Rory’s classmate at Chilton. Due to an academic rivalry, the two don’t immediately get along, but they ultimately form a steady friendship and even become roommates at Yale.

“The thing that’s the most lovely to me, looking back at my time on Gilmore Girls, was how fortunate I was to be a young actor and to be on a show that made it really cool for girls to be smart,” Liza told Cosmopolitan in 2016. “There are a lot of great role models on the show. I think that it’s probably a good thing to aspire to be a little mix of every woman you see on the show. The grandparents were amazing. I think Lorelai Gilmore is an amazing role model. Sookie was a great role model. If you put all those women in a blender, you’d be in pretty good shape.”

What Is Liza Weil Up to Now?

Liza continued her TV career with roles in Scandal, Bunheads, How to Get Away With Murder and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She was married to Paul Adelstein from 2006 to 2017. Together they have one daughter.

In November 2016, the entire Gilmore Girls cast, including Liza, reprised their roles for the Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

During her interview with Cosmo, Liza explained it was “daunting” to return to her iconic character.

“A decade is a very long time to be away from somebody. In some way, she was always in there,” she explained. “Paris sort of still lurks around. But I was trepidatious for sure. I was relieved once I read the first episode of the revival. It was very magical opening that script and going through those pages. Paris is so alive in that writing. That was very comforting.”

