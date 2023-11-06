If you were “Team Jess” while watching Gilmore Girls, then you probably already know that the actors that played Rory Gilmore and Jess Mariano actually dated for years IRL! That’s right, Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia were together while filming the show, and were actually in a pretty serious relationship.

Keep reading to see when they dated, why they broke up and where they stand now.

When Did Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia Date?

ICYMI, Gilmore Girls is an early 2000s fan-favorite show following the tight-knit relationship between mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and daughter Rory Gilmore (Alexis).

Jess joined Gilmore Girls in season 2 as Luke’s broody and misunderstood nephew, quickly forming a relationship with Rory over their shared interest of classic literature. There, they start a romance, however *spoiler alert* the two do not end up together by the show’s final seventh season.

The two did end up together IRL, though! After Jess was introduced in mid-season two, the two actors fell for one another and reportedly began dating for real in 2002. While they were in a relationship, the pair were extremely private and didn’t share many details into their romance.

However, after nearly four years together, the former flames sadly called it quits in June 2006.

In 2007, Milo opened up about his split with Alexis during an interview with Men’s Fitness.

“There’s an emotion that goes with that, and it’s reflected in you physically,” he said of how a breakup can effect your well-being and physique. “I didn’t really keep myself together as I should have. Once I got through that hardship and emotional hurt, I started wanting to take care of my body more and present myself as a better person.”

Where Do Alexis Bledel, Milo Ventimiglia Stand Now?

The breakup appears to have ended amicably, as the exes once again shared the screen in the Netflix reboot that was released in 2016.

On top of that, when Alexis won an Emmy for her performance in The Handmaid’s Tale, the This Is Us actor shared nothing but well wishes for his ex.

“I’m very happy for her. She’s always been a great actor and I think as long as she’s been in the business for her to be recognized. I’m very happy for her,” he told Daily Dish in 2017.

