Opening up. Reneé Rapp released her “Snow Angel” single in June 2023 — two months before dropping her debut album of the same name. When the track was released, the singer didn’t share many details about the song, only that it was based on a past “traumatic experience” in her life.

Following her Snow Angel album’s August 2023 release, Reneé decided to share more details about what inspired the title track.

“I had blood on my pants, and I was just so caught off guard … I was completely alone in a bathroom stall and I looked down at my phone and it was 5 in the morning, and I was like, ‘What happened?!'” she recalled while appearing on the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast in September 2023. “I had missed two texts from two people I was with from 10 p.m. the night before.”

Reneé explained that she was “drugged” during her night out and had “been missing for seven hours.” But this allowed for a major change in her life.

“I stopped being friends with those people and stopped doing as much partying as I was doing. I told my parents, told some of my friends,” she added. “I explained it in a very matter-of-fact way, and they were all very concerned and I didn’t even understand what was happening.”

What Is Reneé Rapp’s ‘Snow Angel’ Song About?

“I had been saying… ‘I really want to write a song about this.’ I recounted the situation so many times, and after the 10th time of telling a group of people that, you know, that you were drugged, and have no idea what happened … then you kind of stop wanting to write that song,” Reneé explained during the podcast appearance, noting that one of her producer friends, Alexander 23, helped her write the song.

Reneé noted that she “felt nothing” when writing and recording the song.

“For me, that whole year of my life was inherent resilience,” she continued. “I still don’t know how I feel about it. I just know that I feel weird … and very resilient.”

What Are the Lyrics to Reneé Rapp’s ‘Snow Angel’?

Throughout the song, Reneé compared her experience to being out in a harsh winter.

“I’ll make it through the winter if it kills me / I can make it faster if I hurry,” the chorus reads. “I’ll angel in the snow until I’m worthy / But if it kills me, I tried.”

