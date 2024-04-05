How old are the members of RIIZE? The ~rising~ K-pop boy group debuted under SM Entertainment in 2023, and includes several K-pop stars who were members of SM’s other boy group, NCT! Keep reading to uncover how old the idols are, their zodiac signs and birthdays.

RIIZE’s name was created by combining “Rise” and “Realize” — meaning “a team that grows together and realizes dreams.” The members include Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee and Anton.

Prior to RIIZE, members Shotaro and Sungchan debuted in SM’s boy group, NCT, and were unveiled as part of the group’s official lineup in October 2020. After being active in NCT for three years, SM announced that the two K-pop idols would leave the band in May 2023 to join the lineup for RIIZE.

“I think just like our team motto to ‘rise and realize,’ our goal is that our music and sound evolve in that very way,” Anton explained to Earmilk in February 2024. “We brand our music as ‘Emotional Pop’, with the hopes that many people can connect with the messages in our music, but also as a reflection of the emotions that we the members may feel as well.”

The originally group debuted in September 2023, with their lead single “Get a Guitar.”

“All of the RIIZE members are very much devoted to their work as artists in a variety of ways, with many members being able to create choreography and write lyrics,” Anton said in an interview with Consequence in September 2023. “As I am actively pursuing music production as well, I believe having a team where all of the members actively give input into the creative processes is what makes RIIZE so exciting.”

On November 22, 2023, SM announced that Seunghan would be put on indefinite hiatus due to controversial pictures and videos from his past that went viral online.

“Seunghan sincerely regrets disappointing the team, the members and fans with the issues surrounding his private life that have been spreading across online communities,” SM Entertainment said in a statement at the time, while revealing the singer’s hiatus.

“I am fully aware of the damage that my imprudent actions have caused,” Seunghan said in a handwritten letter. “I truly regret my actions. I want to apologize to the fans and RIIZE members who had supported me.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover how old the members of RIIZE are, their zodiac signs and more.

