Just days after Disney announced that their upcoming live-action Mulan remake was skipping its movie theater release and coming straight to Disney+ for a premium fee of $30, Ross Butler has defended the network. Yep, some people were not happy with the high price that Disney was charging to watch the new flick, and the actor had a lot to say about it.

“I understand the confusion for why we need to pay extra to watch #Mulan on Disney+, but here are the facts. Normally it would have come out in theaters and a family of four would have to pay $60+ for everyone to watch. Now, you can watch for half that,” he began in a lengthy Twitter thread. “Unfortunately it won’t be on big screen but we’re all still battling this pandemic and have social guidelines to follow. Also, Disney needs to make its money back for making the movie, which it can’t do if its just collecting subscription that everyone is paying for anyways.”

“In the end, we’re all trying to make ends meet. I think the premium fee for watching Mulan is fair and Disney not taking a huge loss on it will allow them to continue making great movies. I know I’ll still be paying to watch it when it comes out. #AsianPride,” he continued. “I also understand its unfortunate for those who would have seen it by themselves or with one other. The ticket price is equal, if not a little less, but for a lesser experience. It sucks… I would have loved to see it in theaters too. But there are reasons on both sides.”

When one fan pointed out for people who don’t have a big family it doesn’t seem fair, he replied, “Well you gotta think of it from Disney’s perspective. How are they going to make back the $200 million they spent making the movie? It’s a tough question of balancing the wants of the company and the consumer. Letting people watch for free will not make back any of the money.”

Another fan added, “I’m not mad about the price. I’m mad that a film that deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible is being relegated to living rooms. @Disney should have just delayed the film until it could be seen safely in cinemas, where movies like this with such grandeur belong.”

“I agree, wish it could have had the huge wide release it deserves. But not much we can do about it. Disney needs to make its money back and can’t afford to wait too long. It’s a compromise,” the 13 Reasons Why star replied.

The movie is coming out on September 4, 2020. In regards to the price, CEO Bob Chapek told Deadline, “As you know, it’s fairly expensive to produce for consumers the quality we’re known for. Rather than simply rolling (the movie) into a free offering, we thought we can test anything when you have your own platform. We’re trying to establish a new premiere access window to capture that investment we got (in the film). We’ll have a chance to learn from this. From our research under a premiere access offering, not only does it get us revenue from our original transaction of PVOD, but it’s a fairly large stimulus to sign up for Disney+.”

