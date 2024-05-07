Sabrina Carpenter looked every bit the pop princess that she is at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. Keep scrolling to see photos of her full look!

The “nonsense” singer wore a black and blue gown, complete with beautiful powder blue makeup look. This is the second Met Gala that Sabrina has ever attended, with her debut being in 2022 when the theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” and she wore a stunning, golden two piece gown.

Her 2024 Met Gala appearance comes weeks after releasing her hit single “Espresso,” which is rumored to be about her current boyfriend, Barry Keoghan — who was also at the 2024 Met Gala.

ICYMI, Sabrina and Barry first sparked romance rumors in December 2023, after they were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles, via the Daily Mail. On top of that, the pair were seen hanging out together at W Magazine‘s Grammy After-Party in February 2024, which the magazine shared photos of (see pics here).

Since then, the pair have been seen out together several times, with Barry spotted dancing at weekend one of Sabrina’s Coachella set in April. Not only that, she also gave her boyfriend a shoutout while performing “Nonsense” on weekend two.

In a video, the emails i can’t send songstress can be heard singing, “Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine. He’s drinking my bath water like it’s red wine. Coachella see you back here when I headline.”

Her line about “bath water” line is a reference to a particularly raunchy scene in Barry’s 2023 hit film, Saltburn.

Barry and Sabrina’s relationship comes one year after the Saltburn actor broke it off with his last girlfriend, Alyson Sandro, whom he welcomed a son with in August 2022. Nearly a year later, the two called it quits, per The Sun. The news outlet reported that, “They’ve grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head.”

For her part, Sabrina has been romantically linked to a few famous men in the past, including Shawn Mendes and Joshua Bassett, the latter of whom was rumored to be the inspiration behind Olivia Rodrigo‘s breakout hit, “driver’s license.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover photos of Sabrina’s full look at the 2024 Met Gala.

