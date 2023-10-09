Here’s your chance to get to know Sabrina Carpenter better than ever — in her own words!

The songstress has gushed over all he favorite things since rising to fame. Including her fans, whom she loves like family.

“What’s blown me away is I have known some fans since they were 11 years old and I was 13 years old. I have seen them at events and now they are in college and they have been following me for years,” she told Australian Vogue in September 2018. “It’s so crazy but it just shows me the relationship that I have with them is like family and I am so lucky to have that because it makes it way easier for me to be on stage and look out into the crowd and see thousands of familiar faces.”

During the same interview, Sabrina called her fans her “favorite part of the internet.”

“They are funny and they make me feel like I can just post the things that are exciting and they just get my sense of humor,” the former Disney Channel star explained. “I think I have a pretty good sense of what to share and then what to keep as my personal life, I guess. I try to make sure that it is a fair balance for them to just see me being authentic … and sharing the parts of my life that I know will be beneficial for them to know.”

Because Sabrina got her start as a youngster, her fanbase has definitely grown up alongside her — and she loves them for it. Her biggest fans even showed major support when Sabrina opened up for Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour in 2023.

“It’s a great privilege,” she gushed to Vogue in August 2023. “Getting to tour with someone I love that greatly inspires me, and also has the kindest and most welcoming fan base ever—I feel so lucky to be part of such an indelible tour.”

