Just call her a beauty queen! Sadie Sink has perfected her minimal makeup look, proving that she prefers to stay all natural.

In fact, the Stranger Things star’s everyday makeup look consists of “pretty much nothing,” she told People during an April 2022 interview.

“If anything, I’ll just brush up my brows or put ChapStick or lipstick on,” the Netflix star explained, noting that she always feels “free to try new looks” but tries not to “stress about it too much.”

When it comes to her everyday beauty routine, Sadie is more of a skincare girl.

“I’m a skincare junkie. I can never remain consistent with a skincare routine because I’ll find something new that I want to try and it’ll change my entire routine,” she told L’Officiel Magazine in December 2022. “But I’ll collect every skincare product available on the market.”

Overall, the actress notes that she’s actually taken some beauty tips from her Stranger Things character, Max.

“I draw a lot of inspiration and confidence from Max because she doesn’t really wear any makeup for the show, so in my day-to-day life, I’ll typically go for a more minimalist approach,” Sadie explained to Allure in March 2021. “But I’m also not afraid to experiment with it and have fun, especially for red carpets or photo shoots.”

She added, “I usually don’t put any foundation on my skin, just some SPF and I’ll call it a day. I’ve been playing around with tinted face oils or skin tints, something that’s really light … to let a little bit of color show through and especially let my freckles show through. That’s really important for me rather than going for a full-coverage makeup look.”

Even when it comes to her hair, Sadie’s signature red color is real.

“This is all me,” she joked with the publication. “I don’t have any strict hair-care regimen that I stick to. No kind of color maintenance or anything.”

Sadie was also quick to share her go-to beauty advice with fans, saying, “Just go with whatever makes you feel happy and confident.”

Click through our gallery to see Sadie’s best no-makeup looks over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.