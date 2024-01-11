Selena Gomez is getting ready to sing “You’re No Good”! The Only Murders in the Building actress is set to portray legendary ’70s singer Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic film.

When Does Selena Gomez’ Linda Ronstadt Biopic Come Out?

As the film is still in pre-production, it’s unclear exactly when the film will be released as of now. The movie is being produced by Linda’s manager, John Boylan and James Keach, who produced the 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.

The former Disney Channel star first teased the role on January 9, 2024, by posting a picture of Linda’s 2013 memoir Simple Dreams on her Instagram Story.

Linda is a ’70s country, rock ‘n’ roll and Latin music legend, winning 11 Grammys throughout her career, and has been honored by both the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy with Lifetime Achievement Awards. She was inducted into the 29th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014.

No other casting details outside of Selena’s role have been announced as of yet.

Is Selena Gomez Quitting Music?

The news of Selena’s casting as the legendary singer comes one week after the Rare Beauty founder revealed that if she were to choose between music and acting, she’d pick the latter.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting,” Selena revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast in January 2024.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun,” she told podcast cohosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. “But I was doing my TV show at the same time, and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I’m kind of like — I would like to find something to just settle on.”

On top of that, the former Disney Channel star revealed that she never originally sought out to become a singer.

“I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time,” she recalled. “But apparently that hobby turned into something else.”

