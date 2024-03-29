Following four seasons of her HBO Max show Selena + Chef, Selena Gomez is getting out of her kitchen to join chefs in their own environment with Selena + Restaurant.

When Does ‘Selena + Restaurant’ Come Out?

Selena + Restaurant will premiere its first two episodes on Food Network on May 2, 2024, and will will be available for streaming on Max.

The premise is as follows: “Over the six-episode first season of Selena + Restaurant, Gomez and her best friend and Selena + Chef costar, Raquelle Stevens, will head to multiple Los Angeles restaurants to work with chefs Shirley Chung of Ms Chi, Keith Corbin at Alta, Stephanie Izard of Girl & the Goat, Andrew and Michelle Muñoz at Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Wolfgang Puck at CUT and Marcel Vigneron of Lemon Grove,” per Variety.

Other than venturing out from her own kitchen, Selena + Chef will also have the Disney Channel alum attempt to make a good enough dish to land on the restaurant’s menu.

“After cooking mostly virtually from my kitchen with some of the best chefs for the last four years, I was thrilled to step into their world,” Selena said in a statement, via Variety. “You’ll have to see if being in person helped my skills at all.”

ICYMI, Selena + Chef first premiered in August 2020 premiere, and fans have watched Selena as she chats with famous chefs so they can teach her how to prepare one of their most iconic meals. Aside from the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress, fans are also graced with the appearance of her family and friends who show up in the kitchen to try Selena’s food. After the first season’s success, Selena + Chef was renewed for three more seasons, with its last being released in August 2022.

“Selena’s culinary journey has riveted viewers from day one as she has elevated her kitchen skills on her Emmy-nominated series, Selena + Chef,” Food Network chief Betsy Ayala told Variety. “Now, out of the comfort of her home kitchen, but with her best friend for support, Selena’s graduation to the big leagues offers a natural progression of her culinary education as this superstar shows what she can do in a restaurant environment.”

