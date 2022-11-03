Selena Gomez has the cutest tight-knit circle of friends! One of her besties, Raquelle Stevens, has been through thick and thin with the Disney alum. From traveling together, being roommates and appearing on Selena + Chef, the two have been friends for over a decade! Keep reading to find out more on Raquelle.

How Long Have Selena Gomez and Raquelle Stevens Been Friends?

It looks like the pair have been friends since Selena’s Disney days, although it’s unclear when or how exactly they met. For Selena’s 30th birthday in July 2022, Raquelle, 30, posted an Instagram in honor of her bestie of ten years. “Decade of life together, so grateful! Happy 30th Selly we love you so much,” she wrote.

As her roommate and best friend, Raquelle is a pretty big presence in Selena’s November 2022 documentary My Mind and Me. Prior to the film’s release, she posted about her experience. “Grateful to have been a part of this project the past few years. Thank you @selenagomez for having the courage to be so vulnerable and @alekkeshishian our friendship has been such a blessing throughout this entire process. Can’t wait for everyone to see it Nov 4 on @appletvplus.”

Who Is Raquelle Stevens?

Raquelle is a writer, podcast host and business woman. She created a video podcast called Giving Back Generation in 2019, which aims to incentivize newer generations to give back “one good deed at a time.” Selena is a constant co-host and collaborator on the podcast. In fact, in one episode from August 2022, Raquelle, Selena and their friend Courtney Lopez sat down to discuss friendship and their own connection.

Additionally, Raquelle is stepping into the literary world with her first book, The Sunshine Mind, set to be released in January 2023. “I am so excited to announce I have a book coming out with my amazing friend @tanyarad,” Raquelle wrote on Instagram in October 2022. “This past year we have put so much love and thought into our writing and I’m so grateful to see it all come to life.”

The novel is set to be a guide to finding hope and joy in everyday life and embracing who you are. “We hope The Sunshine Mind becomes a best friend for you,” she continued in her Instagram post. “We hope it brings you steadiness. We pray it restores hope in your heart in the places where you may have lost it. We pray that this book – and the sunshine mindset – creates a beautiful community of people who want to live life through hope-colored glasses.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.