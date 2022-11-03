From her mind to our ears. Selena Gomez addressed her mental health in a poignant song, titled “My Mind & Me,” which was released on Thursday, November 3, ahead of her AppleTV+ documentary of the same name.

“There’s just so much bottled up, and I think that I do a good job, hopefully, of being cautious and being aware of other people’s feelings. I’m very vague, and I can be very politically correct, and in my music, I get to really say what I feel,” the actress explained while speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I think that’s why this song means so much to me, and in a different way than any of my other songs only because I’ve attached this to my mental health and I’m addressing what it is. I mean, it’s completely cathartic for me and I think it goes so well with the documentary.”

What Is ‘My Mind & Me’ About?

According to Selena, the song is “a little sad.” She described the tune and spilled some tea on her upcoming album during a November interview with Rolling Stone.

“It’s also a really nice way of putting a button on the documentary part of life, and then it’ll just be fun stories of me living my life and going on dates and having conversations with myself,” she said of her upcoming music. “I feel like it’s going be an album that’s like, ‘Oh, she’s not in that place anymore; she’s actually just living life.’”

‘My Mind & Me’ Lyrics Explained

From the sound of it, Selena’s song is a message from herself to others who might be experiencing the same things she is.

“My mind and me / We don’t get along sometimes and it / Gets hard to breathe,” the chorus reads. “But I wouldn’t change my life / And all of the crashing and burning and breaking, I know now / If somеbody sees me like this, then thеy won’t feel alone now.”

While she wrote the song before the documentary had a name, as fate would have it, “My Mind & Me” ended up being the film’s anthem — and inspired the name.

“Well, we actually didn’t have a title because this was six years in the making, and we were still brainstorming, so we didn’t even have a title,” Selena told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 of My Mind & Me. “And then we were in the studio, and I wrote with my writing partners, and we then just had this idea. And I was like, ‘Wait, this is for the documentary. Why don’t we just call it that?’ So it worked out actually.”

