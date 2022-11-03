OK, Selena Gomez! The actress stunned in purple at the premiere of her My Mind & Me documentary on Wednesday, November 2, in Los Angeles.

“I’m feeling really good. I am not gonna lie, I am a little shaky just because it is me sharing a lot,” the actress told Extra while walking the red carpet. “I think it was an accident. I think I wanted to create a documentary at first about maybe my music and my tour then when I kept having these hard moments in my life where I had to stop shooting and I chose myself. … In those moments I realized I want to share my vulnerability and [director Alek Keshishian] and I went to Kenya and traveled the world, and it just created a life of its own and ended up being this story about hopefully mental health.”

The former Disney Channel star, 30, announced in September that she had teamed up with AppleTV+ for a documentary about her life.

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness,” the film’s official logline reads. “This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

The Texas native also recorded a song for the documentary, which boasts the same title — “My Mind & Me.” When it came to the track, Selena was happy she was able to “really say what I feel” within the lyrics.

“I think that’s why this song means so much to me, and in a different way than any of my other songs only because I’ve attached this to my mental health and I’m addressing what it is,” she shared during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 ahead of the premiere. “I mean, it’s completely cathartic for me and I think it goes so well with the documentary.”

As it turned out, the song’s name came before the film’s title was confirmed.

“Well, we actually didn’t have a title because this was six years in the making, and we were still brainstorming, so we didn’t even have a title,” Selena gushed. “And then we were in the studio, and I wrote with my writing partners, and we then just had this idea. And I was like, ‘Wait, this is for the documentary. Why don’t we just call it that?’ So it worked out actually.”

